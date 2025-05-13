Harris County precinct to hold passport fair for application, renewal assistance

article

Houston-area residents in need of a new or renewed passport can get help at an upcoming event hosted by local elected officials.

The May 31 passport fair is happening through a partnership between Harris County Pct. 4 Commissioner Lesley Briones, U.S. Congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher and the Houston Passport Office.

Houston passport fair

Where:

The fair will be held at the Burnett Bayland Community Center at 6026 Chimney Rock Road, Houston, TX 77081.

When:

Hours of operation will be 8:30 a.m. through 4:30 p.m. May 31. An appointment is required to attend, and all applicants are required to appear in-person.

To make an appointment, click here.

What You Need:

The required documents to complete passport applications are listed as follows:

Completed and printed Form DS-11 (Application for a U.S. Passport)

Completed and printed Form DS-3053 (Statement of Consent) – for minors only

Proof of U.S. Citizenship and a photocopy

Valid state-issued photo identification and a photocopy

Recent passport photo

Must be 2x2 inches, in color, with a white background, no glasses, and no shadows

Payment for passport fees (credit or check accepted)

The release notes that fees vary depending on applicant age and type of requested document. To see all passport documentation pricing, click here.

For more information about the application process, click here.