2024 Election: What Houston ISD's $4.4B bond package would pay for

The Brief Houston ISD is asking voters to approve a $4.4 billion bond package. It would be the largest school bond passed in Texas history. HISD has not passed a bond package since 2012.



The Houston Independent School District is asking voters to approve the largest school bond in Texas history.

Much of the $4.4 billion bond package would go to renovating and rebuilding schools.

The district, which received a lot of state attention following the state takeover of the district by the Texas Education Agency, drew much criticism by parents and residents following the announcement. The appointment of the current Superintendent, Mike Miles, also drew criticism of TEA Commissioner Mike Miles.

The measure has also drawn much attention as some have continued their stand of "No Trust, No Bond" regarding the measure.

Supporters of the package argue that the district is overdue for an upgrade. A bond measure has not passed for Houston ISD since voters approved a $1.89B package in 2012.

A Texas law passed in 2019 requires school bonds to be broken up into more specific propositions.

It will be on Houston voters ballot as Proposition A and Proposition B.

Proposition A: $3.96 billion for rebuilding campuses, including safety and security infrastructure

Proposition B: $440 million for technology updates and infrastructure.

Even if the measure isn't passed, it will make history. Voters in Texas have passed all 23 school bond propositions worth more than $1 billion.

The bond money covers projects across all 269 Houston ISD campuses.

You can read more about where the money will go, if approved, here:

Early voting begins on Monday, Oct. 21 and runs until Nov. 1.

Election Day is on Nov. 5.