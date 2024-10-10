The Brief Democrats and Republicans have formed an alliance to oppose the Houston Independent School District's $4.4 billion bond proposal. The bond proposal aims to fund school improvements, safety measures, and technology upgrades. Critics argue that the district cannot be trusted to manage the funds effectively, while supporters believe the bond is essential for students' well-being.



Democrats and Republicans are working together to oppose Houston Independent School District’s $4.4 billion bond proposal. On Thursday, members from both sides met to urge voters to reject the bond.

"This bond is bad for students, it’s bad for teachers, it’s wasteful," said Hany Khalil, the Executive Director for the Gulf Coast Labor Federation.

Houston voters are less than four weeks away from voting on what would be the largest school bond proposal in state history. It’s been 12 years since HISD’s last bond. Some voters are saying the new bond proposal is necessary for the learning and safety of students. While others are questioning if they can trust the management of funds with the state-appointed officials in power.

"Miles is a premier vendor, so whatever he buys that he approves, he’s going to approve his things first. So where is that money going to go? In his pocket," said Meg Seff, a Republican.

The proposed bond would provide funds for school improvements and safety measures, but critics cite a lack of trust in how the district will use the money.

"Most important thing is that you trust that folks are going to spend your public dollars the way they need to be spent for the health and safety of our students. I trust our teachers and our teachers are telling us that they do not trust this administration," said Senator Molly Cook, a Democrat and Senator of District 15.

The over $4 billion bond will be split into two propositions on the November ballot for voters to decide on. Proposition A includes asking for $3.96 billion for new buildings, building renovations, and school safety and security. While Proposition B asks for $440 million for technology.

In the meantime, other voters are supporting the bond, believing it will provide additional resources for students.

"I get why people might want to go with the ‘no trust’ and that whole thing, and let’s use this vote as a way to defeat this. But that means we put off this bond for another couple of years, and I think for a lot of kids, we don’t have that time to wait," said Dr. Bob Sanborn, the President and CEO of Children at Risk.

The decision on whether to support or oppose the bond comes down to the voters on November 5.

