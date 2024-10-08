The Brief A technical error led to the overpayment of approximately 4,000 HISD employees, mostly teachers and assistant principals, on their paychecks. HISD has apologized for the error and is committed to recouping the overpaid funds in equal installments over the remaining contract year. The district is implementing measures to prevent similar errors from occurring in the future.



The Houston Independent School District (HISD) has issued an apology to thousands of employees who were overpaid on their paychecks during the 2024-2025 school year.

A technical error discovered during an internal review last week led to the overpayment of approximately 4,000 employees, primarily teachers and assistant principals.

SUGGESTED: Gas station charged $50k for exploiting customers during Hurricane Beryl

"We understand the impact this error has had on our employees, and we take full responsibility," said Chief Human Resources Officer Jessica Neyman. "Ensuring that all employees are paid accurately and on time is a top priority for Superintendent Miles, myself, and the entire HISD Human Resources team."

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, Samsung TV, and Vizio!

HISD has notified all impacted employees of the overpayment and has outlined a plan to recoup the funds in equal installments over the remaining contract year. The district is also implementing measures to prevent similar errors from occurring in the future.

"We are committed to resolving this issue as quickly and fairly as possible," Neyman added. "We appreciate the understanding and patience of our employees during this time."