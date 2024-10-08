The Brief A Baytown gas station, Super Stop, has been fined $50,000 for price gouging during Hurricane Beryl, after raising fuel prices by over 40%. Harris County Attorney Christian D. Menefee stated that the county will not tolerate businesses exploiting residents during emergencies. The gas station agreed to the penalty and a cease-and-desist order to prevent future price hikes during disasters.



A Houston-area gas station has been fined $50,000 for price gouging during Hurricane Beryl. Harris County Attorney Christian D. Menefee announced the penalty against Super Stop, located on North Main Street in Baytown, after it increased fuel prices by more than 40% during the storm.

The gas station was unable to justify the price hike and has agreed to the fine, as well as a cease-and-desist order to prevent future incidents during declared disasters.

Menefee emphasized that Harris County will not tolerate businesses exploiting residents during emergencies, stating, "If you try to exploit a natural disaster to mark up your profits, we will find out, and it's going to cost you."

During Hurricane Beryl, the Harris County Attorney’s Office received over 250 complaints of price gouging. While most businesses complied with cease-and-desist orders, Super Stop refused, leading to legal action.

The case highlights the county's efforts to hold businesses accountable during times of crisis.