The Brief A daycare owner in Baytown is charged with super aggravated sexual assault of a 5-year-old child. The investigation began after an employee at the daycare witnessed the abuse and reported it to the child's mother. The allegations have shocked the community and raised concerns about the safety of children in daycare settings.



56-year-old Hespero Jingco is charged with super aggravated sexual assault of a child after Baytown police say he sexually assaulted a 5-year-old while at his home daycare in Baytown.

Baytown police say Jingco's wife ran the daycare out of their home on the 4800 block of East Chase Street in Baytown.

SUGGESTED: Two dead, four in critical condition after Brazoria County home falls during leveling

According to the Texas Department of Health and Human Services website, the daycare is not licensed. You can use that search tool here.

Court records in the case say that in June 2024, an employee at the daycare saw Jingco kissing the 5-year-old victim on the lips while she sat on his lap in the office.

Those records say that the employee eventually alerted the victim's mother, who then filed a report in August.

Records say the victim told investigators she was assaulted more than once during a forensic interview. The records also said that the victim told investigators no one else saw the abuse, including Jingco's wife.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, Samsung TV, and Vizio!

During court proceedings, Jingco told the court he is not an American citizen and is a citizen of the Philippines.

The state said during the proceedings that Jingco taught math at the middle and high school levels for Baytown Christian Academy and that he was also a pastor.

Baytown Christian Academy released this statement: "We at Baytown Christian Academy were devastated to learn of these allegations shortly before the arrest. Mr. Jingco passed a criminal background check, which is standard for a BCA employee. The allegations did not involve any BCA students and did not occur at BCA or during the school year. The safety and well-being of our students is a top priority for us. Mr. Jingco is no longer an employee of our school. We pray for justice and healing for all involved."

Jingco is being held at the Harris County Jail on a $150,000 bond.

He is due back in court in December.