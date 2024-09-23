The Brief Tragedy strikes in Brazoria County as a home collapse leaves two dead and five injured. Several family members were trapped beneath the structure, with four in critical condition.



A home collapsed on a family in Brazoria County Sunday evening, resulting in the deaths of two individuals, including a 17-year-old. Five others were injured in the incident.

Authorities say the home in Angleton collapsed around 5:00 p.m. while the family was attempting to level the manufactured home using jacks and other equipment, which reportedly failed.

First responders worked to free those trapped beneath the structure, using chainsaws and axes to cut through the floorboards. Four of the injured individuals were airlifted to hospitals in critical condition, while another was transported by ambulance and is currently stable.

A 31-year-old adult and a 17-year-old died from injuries sustained during the collapse. The Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the cause of the equipment failure.

Further updates are expected as the investigation unfolds.