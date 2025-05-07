Ex-NFL player Kevin Ware Jr. pleads guilty in ex-girlfriend's 2021 murder

The Brief Kevin Ware Jr. pleaded guilty to Murder and Tampering with Evidence - Human Corpse. Ware was indicted in 2022 for the death of his ex-girlfriend, Taylor Pomanski. Court records say Ware has agreed to 30 years in prison.



Former NFL player Kevin Ware Jr. has pleaded guilty to the 2021 death of his ex-girlfriend, according to court documents.

Kevin Ware Jr. pleads guilty

What we know:

According to Harris County court documents, Kevin Ware Jr. has pleaded guilty to Murder and Tampering with Evidence - Human Corpse.

Ware was indicted in June 2022 for the death of his ex-girlfriend, Taylor Pomanski. Her remains were found in late 2021, then she was identified as the victim in April 2022.

Court documents allege that Ware killed Pomanski in April 2021. It's believed that Ware used a knife, struck Pomanksi with a blunt object, and strangled her.

Ware has agreed to a 30-year prison sentence.

The backstory:

According to Texas EquuSearch, Taylor, 29, had last been seen in the Spring area on April 25, 2021.

Ware, who was out on bond on an unrelated charge when she disappeared, had been named a person of interest in Taylor's case.

In June 2021, U.S. Marshals arrested Ware, who was wanted for bond violations. He was picked up after driving over 115 mph and was found with weapons and drugs.

Taylor's father Stephen Pomaski told FOX 26 in July 2021 that she had been dating Ware for almost a year.

In December 2021, authorities found human remains during a search. The remains were positively identified as Taylor's months later on April 29, 2022.

What's next:

Victim impact statements are scheduled for Monday.

Featured article