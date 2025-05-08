Houston motel shooting: Mother, adult son dead in suspected murder-suicide on FM 1960

The Brief The shooting happened Wednesday at a motel on FM 1960 near Mills Road. Police say a man shot his mother, then himself. Anyone with information can call Houston Police (713-308-3600).



A man and his mother are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in a northwest Houston motel room, police say.

FM 1960 motel shooting

What we know:

The shooting happened on Wednesday at a motel in the 8700 block of West FM 1960. Police say a woman and a male relative were found unresponsive with gunshot wounds at about 12:30 p.m.

Both relatives were pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the two were mother and son, ages 71 and 54 respectively.

It's believed that the man shot his mother, then himself.

What we don't know:

The mother and son have not been named at this time. Police say their identities will be verified by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

The motive behind the shooting is not clear.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on this incident can call the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.