Expand / Collapse search

Houston shooting: 2 shot in apparent murder-suicide on FM 1960 in Willowbrook

By
Published  May 7, 2025 1:47pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 26 Houston

The Brief

    • Two people were shot in an apparent murder-suicide on Wednesday.
    • An investigation is underway in the 8700 block of W FM 1960 Road.
    • Those involved are reportedly related.

An investigation is underway after an apparent murder-suicide in the Willbrook area of Houston, police say.

2 shot in apparent murder-suicide

What we know:

An investigation is underway in the 8700 block of W FM 1960 Road, near Mills Road.

Police say a female victim and a male relative were found unresponsive with gunshot wounds around 12:25 p.m.

According to HPD, the incident is believed to be a murder-suicide.

What we don't know:

The ages of those involved and their identities have not been released.

Investigation continues

What's next:

HPD’s Homicide investigators are responding to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: The information in this article comes from the Houston Police Department.

Crime and Public SafetyHoustonHarris County