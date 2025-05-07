Houston shooting: 2 shot in apparent murder-suicide on FM 1960 in Willowbrook
An investigation is underway after an apparent murder-suicide in the Willbrook area of Houston, police say.
2 shot in apparent murder-suicide
What we know:
An investigation is underway in the 8700 block of W FM 1960 Road, near Mills Road.
Police say a female victim and a male relative were found unresponsive with gunshot wounds around 12:25 p.m.
According to HPD, the incident is believed to be a murder-suicide.
What we don't know:
The ages of those involved and their identities have not been released.
Investigation continues
What's next:
HPD’s Homicide investigators are responding to the scene.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Houston Police Department.