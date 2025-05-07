The Brief Two people were shot in an apparent murder-suicide on Wednesday. An investigation is underway in the 8700 block of W FM 1960 Road. Those involved are reportedly related.



An investigation is underway after an apparent murder-suicide in the Willbrook area of Houston, police say.

2 shot in apparent murder-suicide

What we know:

An investigation is underway in the 8700 block of W FM 1960 Road, near Mills Road.

Police say a female victim and a male relative were found unresponsive with gunshot wounds around 12:25 p.m.

According to HPD, the incident is believed to be a murder-suicide.

What we don't know:

The ages of those involved and their identities have not been released.

Investigation continues

What's next:

HPD’s Homicide investigators are responding to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.