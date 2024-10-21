Early voting is underway in Texas. If you need a way to get to the polls in the Houston area, METRO is proving free round-trip rides to voting locations.

During early voting and on Election Day, METRO says registered voters can show their voter ID or other approved documentation to the bus operator or fare inspector when heading to the polls.

SUGGESTED: Election 2024: Races to watch in Houston, Southeast Texas

Registered voters can take a free round-trip ride on the METRORail, local bus, METRORapid, curb2curb or METROLift to vote.

Early voting runs from Oct. 21 through Nov. 1. Election Day is Nov. 5. To see a list of voting locations and other important election information, click here.

GUIDE: What you need to know for early voting

You can plan your trip on METRO's website.