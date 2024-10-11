The Fall fun has begun, and we've got pumpkin patches and Fall festivals to enjoy all season long!

Many people may not know there are a few farms around the Houston-area that hold events for families and Houstonians to enjoy some pumpkin patch fun!

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

Here's a few fall events in the Houston-area, including Zoo Boo, Dewberry Farm, and Froberg Farm. To see more pumpkin patches around Houston, click here.

HALF MOON BAY, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 07: A large size pumpkin is seen that says ''Happy Halloween'' at Farmer John's Pumpkin Farm in Half Moon Bay, California, United States on October 07, 2023. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

1. Houston Zoo Boo (October 2024)

Location : Houston Zoo, 6200 Hermann Park Drive, Houston, TX 77030

Dates : Sept. 27 until Oct. 31

Event Details : Houston Zoo Boo offers a family-friendly Halloween experience. Visitors can explore the zoo decked out in festive fall decorations, with animal-themed Peek-a-Boo Pumpkins, and a Pumpkin Lantern Tunnel! Sooktacular kids can also explore the Ghost Town near the giraffe barn! Be sure to come dressed in your favorite family-friendly costume!

Tickets : Entry is included with general zoo admission or Zoo membership. Advanced reservations are recommended.

Click here for more information

2. Dewberry Farm Fall Festival & Pumpkin Patch

Location : Dewberry Farm, 7705 FM 362, Brookshire, TX 77423

Dates : Now until Nov. 3, 2024 (weekends only)

Event Details : Dewberry Farm features a massive pumpkin patch where visitors can pick their perfect pumpkin, along with more than 50 farm attractions. Enjoy activities like an 8-acre corn maze, hayrides, and pig races. If you dare to stay after dark, the Dewberry Farm turns DewSCARY with the 'Haunted Hollow's Trail of Terror', 'Spooky Acres Creepy Corn Maze' and, ‘The Haunted Barn’!

Tickets : $39.95, free parking is available.

Click here for more information.

3. Froberg Farm Fall Festival

Location : Froberg's Farm, 3601 W. Hwy 6, Alvin, TX 77511

Dates : Now until Nov. 3, 2024

Event Details : Froberg Farm offers a traditional fall festival complete with a pumpkin patch, corn maze, and a variety of family activities. In addition to pumpkin picking, visitors can enjoy, the ‘Bee Coaster’, flower picking, pig races, Mining Sluice, and more.

Tickets : $20 for weekends, $15 for weekdays

Click here for more information.

4. Houston Pumpkin Festival at Discovery Green

Location : 1500 McKinney St, Houston, TX 77010

Dates : Now until Oct. 27, 2024

Event Details : This pumpkin festival brings farm fun to downtown Houston. Attractions include the a a 2,000 square feet bouncy house shaped like a pumpkin, a corn pit, LED crystal kayaks, and more than 50 pumpkin varieties. Families can enjoy train rides, live music, and more fall-themed activities.

Tickets : $18

Click here for more information.

5. Old Time Christmas Tree Farm Pumpkin Patch