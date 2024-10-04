Good Grubs & Gears Car Show and Festival to be held Oct. 12

Space City Corvette Club is helping to host the Good Grubs & Gears Car Show and Fall Festival benefiting the Texas EquuSearch on Saturday, Oct. 12.

The event will be held at Stevenson Park in Friendswood from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and the entry fee is $40, but $45 if you enter the day of the car show. The first 100 entries will dash plaques and t-shirts.

Pre-registration for the event ends on Oct. 10 and to register the day of, it's open from 8:30 to 11 a.m. All makes and models are welcome to enter the car show.

Admission to the event is free and open to the public.

Space City Corvette Club will match all donations for the event up to $20,000.