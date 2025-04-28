The Brief The parents of a 14-year-old murder suspect have been charged. They are accused of making a firearm accessible to a child, a misdemeanor charge. The 14-year-old suspect is accused of shooting and killing 14-year-old Anaya Zachary in Baytown.



The parents of a 14-year-old Baytown murder suspect have been charged for allegedly making a firearm accessible to the teen.

What we know:

According to court documents, Cassie Coney and Kenneth Coney are accused of making a firearm accessible to a child, a misdemeanor charge.

Court documents allege that they left a revolver in a blue travel bag without a lock in their bedroom. The teen allegedly used that gun to shoot and kill a 14-year-old girl.

What we don't know:

The teen shooting suspect’s identity is not being released due to his age.

Police responded to a shooting call at an apartment complex playground in the 4600 block of Village Lane at about 4 p.m. March 21.

According to court documents, the suspect and a 14-year-old girl – identified by family as Anaya Zachary – had been involved in an argument on the school bus. During the argument, the suspect allegedly threatened to kill the girl.

When the suspect got home, he allegedly went to his parents’ bedroom, where he had found the gun three weeks prior, and took it to the apartment complex on Village Lane, court documents state. He allegedly then used that gun to shoot and kill Anaya.

After an interview with police, he was charged with murder.

What they're saying:

Court documents allege the boy’s parents "acted with criminal negligence" by not securing the gun.

Dig deeper:

