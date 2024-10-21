Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun secure contract extensions worth hundreds of millions as new season tips off

The Brief Jalen Green signs a $106M, 3-year extension after a strong finish last season with the Rockets. Rockets center Alperen Sengun inks a $185M, five-year deal, bouncing back from an ankle injury. Houston Rockets set to open their season against the Hornets at the Toyota Center.



Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green has committed his future to the team with a lucrative 3-year, $106 million contract extension, the organization announced today. Despite a turbulent start to his career, Green's performance in the latter part of last season, notably during the Rockets’ 11-game winning streak in March, demonstrated his potential and value to the team.

HOUSTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 10: Alperen Sengun #28 of the Houston Rockets hugs Jalen Green #4 after defeating the New Orleans Pelicans 104-101 at Toyota Center on November 10, 2023 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees Expand

The 20-year-old's improvement was evident as he finished last season on a strong note, which played a significant role in the Rockets' decision to offer him the extension. Green has made a notable mark in the NBA record books as well, tying for fifth-most career 3-pointers with 545 through his first three seasons.

As Green looks to continue his ascent in the NBA, the Rockets are also set to begin their season at the Toyota Center on Wednesday night, where they will face off against the Charlotte Hornets.

RELATED: More Houston Rockets News

In further team news, Rockets center Alperen Sengun is also celebrating a new deal, signing a five-year, $185 million contract. The Turkish-born player was selected in the first round of the 20-21 NBA draft and quickly showcased his capabilities with an impressive season average of 21 points, 9 rebounds, and 5 assists per game.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, Samsung TV, and Vizio!

Despite a setback from a right ankle sprain that sidelined him for the last 18 games of the regular season, the team has confirmed that Sengun will be fully fit and ready to contribute to the Rockets' campaign this season. The combination of Green's sharpshooting and Sengun's all-around play provides a foundation for the Rockets to build upon as they aim for success in the highly competitive NBA landscape.