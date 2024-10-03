Big Boy, the world's largest steam locomotive, will be in Houston this weekend

The world's largest operating steam locomotive will pull into Houston on Friday and stay throughout the weekend.

Union Pacific's Big Boy No. 4014 will be on display for the train's Heartland of America Tour.

The locomotive, which was built in 1941, is 132 feet long and weighs 1.2 million pounds.

25 "Big Boys" were built during World War II, but only eight survived. No. 4014 is the only one in operation.

The train is expected to be in Navasota by 11 a.m. for a brief stop. It will then continue to Hempstead before heading into Houston.

Big Boy will be part of a private Union Pacific employee event on Saturday.

On Sunday, the train will be available to the public at the Houston Amtrak station at 902 Washington Avenue.

The free event runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

A family stands together for a picture in front of the Big Boy No. 4014 locomotive on August 17, 2021 in Houston, Texas.(Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

The train will leave Houston at 9 a.m. on Monday morning as it heads to Bryan.

You can track the engine's current location on Union Pacific's website.

