Helicopter crashes into Houston radio tower

Updated  October 20, 2024 8:35pm CDT
HOUSTON - Emergency crews are on the scene of a helicopter crash in just east of downtown Houston.

The Houston Fire Department says the helicopter hit a radio tower shortly before 8 p.m. and then crashed in EADO.

(Courtesy: OnScene TV)

Video from the scene of the crash shows the fiery wreckage in the area of Engelke Street and N Ennis Street.

Police and fire crews were scene trying to keep bystanders away from the wreckage.

Houston Fire, police and other agencies are working the scene of the crash.

There are no details on injuries or fatalities at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 26 for more information.