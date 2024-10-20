Expand / Collapse search

5-year-old accidentally shoots herself, stepfather arrested, sheriff says

Published  October 20, 2024 12:25pm CDT
Harris County
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A Harris County 5-year-old is in the hospital after investigators say she accidentally shot herself.

The shooting happened in the 8400 block of Parasol Lane overnight.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office says the child found a gun inside the home and may have unintentionally shot herself.

The 5-year-old was taken to the hospital for surgery. She is expected to survive.

Jason Nguyen, the child's stepfather, was arrested and charged with being felon in possession of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office says other children and adults were in the home at the time of the shooting.

The incident is under investigation.