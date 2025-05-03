Houston mayor, police union announce proposed pay increases for officers

The Brief The five-year proposal reportedly includes increased salaries, pay raises, and "significant investments" in HPD recruitment and retention. The officers' union will start voting on the deal on Monday, then it'll be presented to the city council, if approved. Funding plans for the deal will be included in Mayor John Whitmire's FY 26 budget proposal on Tuesday.



Officials with the City of Houston and the Houston Police Officers Union (HPOU) have reached a deal that includes potential pay increases for officers.

Houston proposal: Police officer pay increases

What we know:

According to a press release from Mayor John Whitmire's office, the agreement was made after months of negotiations between the city and the HPOU.

The proposal includes salary increases that would rise by about 36% within the next five years. The pay would start with a 10% increase starting this July, followed by an 8% increase in 2026, 6% in 2027 and 2028, and 6.5% in 2029.

Based on the release, if the deal is approved, the base pay for a first-year officer would start at $75,000 starting July 1.

Officers would also receive more pay for working weekends or if their shifts start at noon or later. When added to the first-year officer's proposed base pay, these increases would raise the pay to $81,600.

The deal also includes increased patrol pay. That annual increase depends on how long the officer's been on duty.

What's next:

Mayor Whitmire is expected to explain how the deal will be funded when he shares the FY 26 budget proposal on Tuesday, May 6.

On Monday, May 5, the HPOU will vote on the proposal. If they approve, then it will be presented to the City Council.

‘Generational and life-changing’

What they're saying:

Mayor Whitmire announced the proposal on Friday alongside Police Chief J. Noe Diaz and the HPOU.

"This is going to improve public safety. In any job, morale matters, particularly when putting your life on the line. Morale is good in HPD, which will help it reach an all-time high," Mayor Whitmire says in the press release.

"This contract is generational and life-changing for our police officers and cadets joining us," says Chief Diaz. "It will help us recruit new officers and retain the ones who have already dedicated themselves to this city, its residents, and our profession."