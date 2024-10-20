Expand / Collapse search

Sean 'Diddy' Combs facing lawsuits from 7 new accusers, lawyer says

Published  October 20, 2024 8:05pm CDT
HOUSTON - Sean "Diddy" Combs will face lawsuits from new accusers, according to Houston-based attorney Tony Buzbee.

The suits accuse Combs and people close to the hip-hop mogul of sexual assault, sexual abuse and sexual exploitation.

In a post on social media, Buzbee says the cases date back as far as 2000, but most of the events discussed in the lawsuits occurred in 2022. The incidents occurred in New York, Los Angeles, and Las Vegas, according to the lawyer.

Four of the defendants in the suit are male and three are female.

One of the alleged victims was 13 years old at the time of the incident. Another was 17 years old.

"We will let the allegations in the filed complaints speak for themselves, and will work to see that justice is done," reads a part of the social media post.

The Buzbee Law Firm says it expects to file weekly cases against Combs and others as they continue to gather evidence.

The firm is already representing more than 150 accusers in lawsuits.

Combs, 54, was arrested on Sept. 16. He was charged with racketeering conspiracy, which carries a maximum sentence of life in prison; one count of sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion, which carries a maximum sentence of life in prison and a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison; and one count of transportation for purposes of prostitution, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. 

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 20: Sean "Diddy" Combs performs at Howard Universitys Yardfest on October 20, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Thaddaeus McAdams/WireImage)

Combs has pleaded not guilty to the charges.