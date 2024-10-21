Houston Apartment Fire: Firefighter, civilian injured during 2-alarm apartment fire

Authorities are currently on the scene of a 2-alarm apartment fire that sparked up on Monday afternoon in Houston, officials said.

Officials said the fire sparked up in the 13700 block of Richmond around 2 p.m.

Then a second alarm was called in about 10 minutes later.

Deputy Chief Bryan Sky-Eagle said it appeared the fire started on the first floor, but quickly extended to the second floor, getting up into the attic where it spread.

Officials said it did take a little bit of time for them to get on scene due to road construction as well as gaining access to the complex as there wasn't a rear entrance.

Sky-Eagle said one firefighter went down as an injury as the firefighter was battling the fire on the second floor, fell through the floor, and hurt his back. He's said to be doing OK after being taken to the hospital.

One civilian was also taken to the hospital with breathing problems, and was said to be doing ok.

Sky-Eagle said there were multiple collapses on the inside of the apartments as a result of the fire.

Officials said 10 units were displaced and the Red Cross was called in to help the 30-40 people who were displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by arson investigators.