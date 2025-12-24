Harris County wanted fugitive arrested at Courtyard Marriott Hotel

The Brief James Willis, III, a wanted fugitive with multiple felony warrants, was arrested by law enforcement agencies at a Marriott Hotel. Willis had six Harris County felony warrants and six out-of-county felony warrants from Dallas County. Constable Canine R.E. Moore successfully apprehended Willis.



Harris County authorities arrested a wanted fugitive who was hiding at a Marriott Hotel near Hobby Airport.

Wanted escapee arrested in Harris County

The backstory:

On Tuesday, deputies with Constable Mark Herman's assisted in the search of James Willis, III, a wanted fugitive with six Harris County felony warrants and six out-of-county felony warrants from Dallas County.

James Willis, III.

The deputies, along with the Criminal Investigations Division and the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force, received information on where Willis might be.

Authorities arrived at the Courtyard Marriott Hotel on the Gulf Freeway to conduct a warrant service. While they were there, Willis tried to escape law enforcement by forcing open an exterior door.

Courtesy of Constable Mark Herman’s Office

Once he was outside, Constable Canine R.E. Moore successfully apprehended Willis.

Willis was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail.