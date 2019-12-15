Fort Bend Marshall RB Devon Achane receives Player of the Year Award

The Greater Houston Honda High School Player of the Year Award goes to Fort Bend Marshall Running Back Devon Achane.

There was a big win for the senior and team over Manvel to advance to the semifinal of the state playoffs. Achane had 15 carries, 132 yards, and four touchdowns. For the season: 176 carries, 2052 yards, and 39 TDs.

On Saturday, Ft. Bend Marshall defeated Boerne Champion 55-21 to advance to the 5A State Championship game against Aledo. Achane scored four touchdowns in that game.

The State Championship game will be played at Cowboy’s Stadium on December 21.

Congrats to Devon Achane, your Greater Houston Honda Player of the Year.