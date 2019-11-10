Bridgeland High School RB Mason Coulton has big night against Cypress Lakes

Bridgeland High School RB Mason Coulton is the Greater Houston Honda High School Player of the Week.

Coulton, a sophomore, had a big night against a district rival, Cypress Lakes. They came out on top with a final score of 56-41 at Cy-Fair FCU Stadium.

Bridgeland finished the regular season 8-2 after a 48-35 Saturday night win over Cy-Park.

Congrats again to Coulton, your Greater Houston Honda Player of the Week. And now we move into the High School Football Playoffs.