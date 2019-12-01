Expand / Collapse search

North Shore RB Zach Evans helps team beat Pearland Dawson, will face Atascocita

Published 
Player of the Week
FOX 26 Houston

North Shore RB Zach Evans helps team beat Pearland Dawson, will face Atascocita

There was a big win for the senior and team over Pearland Dawson with a final score of 58-35, a week ago in the second round of the playoffs.

HOUSTON - North Shore High School Running Back Zach Evans is the Greater Houston Honda Player of the Week.

There was a big win for the senior and team over Pearland Dawson with a final score of 58-35, a week ago in the second round of the playoffs.

Evans had 20 carries, 354 yards, and two touchdowns.

And On Friday, North Shore advanced to the quarterfinal round with a resounding 56-35 win over Katy. North Shore Quarterback Demetrius Davis was responsible for 417 yards and six touchdowns in that win.

North Shore will move on to face Atascocita who is 12-1, next Saturday at 2 p.m. at the new Sheldon ISD Stadium. 

Congrats once again to North Shore and the nation's number one running back, Zach Evans, our Greater Houston Honda player of the Week.