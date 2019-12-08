Expand / Collapse search

Manvel Mavericks RB Donovan Eaglin helps carry team to 3rd round in playoffs

MANVEL, Texas - Manvel Mavericks Senior Running Back Donovan Eaglin is the Greater Houston Honda High School Player of the Week.

There was a big 55-35 win for the senior and the team over Barber’s Hill a week ago in the third round of the state playoffs.

Eaglin had 19 carries, 288 yards, and five touchdowns.

On Saturday, the Mavericks were defeated 40-10 by Fort Bend Marshall to end their season. Eaglin had 17 carries for 109 yards in the loss. Manvel and Head Coach, Kevin Hall, will finish the season at 13-1.

Congrats once again to Manvel Mavericks Sr. RB Donovan Eaglin, our Greater Houston Honda player of the Week.