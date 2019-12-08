Manvel Mavericks RB Donovan Eaglin helps carry team to 3rd round in playoffs

Manvel Mavericks Senior Running Back Donovan Eaglin is the Greater Houston Honda High School Player of the Week.

There was a big 55-35 win for the senior and the team over Barber’s Hill a week ago in the third round of the state playoffs.

Eaglin had 19 carries, 288 yards, and five touchdowns.

On Saturday, the Mavericks were defeated 40-10 by Fort Bend Marshall to end their season. Eaglin had 17 carries for 109 yards in the loss. Manvel and Head Coach, Kevin Hall, will finish the season at 13-1.

Congrats once again to Manvel Mavericks Sr. RB Donovan Eaglin, our Greater Houston Honda player of the Week.