If you or a loved one is in need of mental health support, here are some resources to get some help.

988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline

The Lifeline provides free support for anyone in suicidal crisis or emotional distress. The line is open 24/7. Call 9-8-8 or chat online at 988lifeline.org;

Veterans and their loved ones can get support by calling 9-8-8 and pressing 1. You can also chat online at veteranscrisisline.net or send a text message to 838255

Crisis Text Line

The Crisis Text Line provides free, 24/7 crisis support via text message. Teens can text HOME to 741741 to connect with a trained crisis counselor.

Mental Health America of Texas

Mental Health America of Texas provides education, advocacy, and support for individuals and families affected by mental illness. They offer resources for mental health treatment and support, as well as advocacy efforts to improve mental health policies and systems. Visit http://www.mhatexas.org/

The Trevor Project

The Trevor Project provides crisis intervention and suicide prevention services for LGBTQ+ youth. They offer a 24/7 hotline, online chat, and text messaging support. Visit https://www.thetrevorproject.org/get-help/, call 866-488-7386 or text 678678

The Jed Foundation

The Jed Foundation offers resources and support for teens and young adults struggling with mental health and substance abuse. They offer educational resources, support groups, and resources for finding mental health treatment. Visit https://jedfoundation.org/mental-health-resource-center/

Teen Mental Health

Teen Mental Health provides educational resources and information about mental health and wellness for teens and their families. They offer a variety of resources, including articles, videos, and interactive tools. Call or text 800-989-6884; Visit https://www.dfps.texas.gov/youth-helpline/