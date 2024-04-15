Everyone can help support teens and prevent violence
Youth violence is a serious problem that can have lasting harmful effects on victims and their family, friends, and communities.
HOUSTON - Parents and Families Can:
- Learn about links between teens’ experiences with violence and their health.
- Talk with teens about violence and ask how you can support them.
- Reach out to local programs to learn effective parenting practices.
Communities Can:
- Make teen mentoring, apprenticeship, and leadership programs more available.
- Collaborate with health departments and other partners to promote healthy and safe neighborhoods.
- Make use of effective social and economic policies that reduce violence.
Schools Can:
- Adopt policies and practices that create safe and supportive environments.
- Teach teens skills to navigate social and emotional challenges.
- Connect students to health and mental health services.
- Build strong bonds between staff and students to improve connectedness to school.Visit CDC What Works in Schools for more information.
- Visit CDC What Works in Schools for more information.
Empower teens to be part of the solution. Directly engaging teens in preventing violence helps them:
- Make healthy choices.
- Be a leader and voice for change for healthier communities and schools.
- Advise community and school decision-makers.
- Promote respect and empathy with family, friends, and peers.
The CDC provides this youth violence prevention recourse guide.