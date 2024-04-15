Everyone can help support teens and prevent violence

Youth violence is a serious problem that can have lasting harmful effects on victims and their family, friends, and communities.

Parents and Families Can:

Learn about links between teens’ experiences with violence and their health.

Talk with teens about violence and ask how you can support them.

Reach out to local programs to learn effective parenting practices.

Communities Can:

Make teen mentoring, apprenticeship, and leadership programs more available.

Collaborate with health departments and other partners to promote healthy and safe neighborhoods.

Make use of effective social and economic policies that reduce violence.

Schools Can:

Adopt policies and practices that create safe and supportive environments.

Teach teens skills to navigate social and emotional challenges.

Connect students to health and mental health services.

Build strong bonds between staff and students to improve connectedness to school.Visit CDC What Works in Schools for more information.

Empower teens to be part of the solution. Directly engaging teens in preventing violence helps them:

Make healthy choices.

Be a leader and voice for change for healthier communities and schools.

Advise community and school decision-makers.

Promote respect and empathy with family, friends, and peers.

The CDC provides this youth violence prevention recourse guide.