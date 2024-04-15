Expand / Collapse search

Everyone can help support teens and prevent violence

Published  April 15, 2024 2:33pm CDT
Youth violence is a serious problem that can have lasting harmful effects on victims and their family, friends, and communities.

HOUSTON - Parents and Families Can:

  • Learn about links between teens’ experiences with violence and their health.
  • Talk with teens about violence and ask how you can support them.
  • Reach out to local programs to learn effective parenting practices.

Communities Can:

  • Make teen mentoring, apprenticeship, and leadership programs more available.
  • Collaborate with health departments and other partners to promote healthy and safe neighborhoods.
  • Make use of effective social and economic policies that reduce violence.

Schools Can:

  • Adopt policies and practices that create safe and supportive environments.
  • Teach teens skills to navigate social and emotional challenges.
  • Connect students to health and mental health services.
  Build strong bonds between staff and students to improve connectedness to school.
  • Visit CDC What Works in Schools for more information.

Empower teens to be part of the solution. Directly engaging teens in preventing violence helps them:

  • Make healthy choices.
  • Be a leader and voice for change for healthier communities and schools.
  • Advise community and school decision-makers.
  • Promote respect and empathy with family, friends, and peers.

The CDC provides this youth violence prevention recourse guide.