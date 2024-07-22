The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a driver was shot to death on the Eastex Freeway feeder road on Monday morning.

The shooting occurred around 9:30 a.m. on the northbound feeder road at Lauder Road.

According to the sheriff's office, the initial investigation indicates that a dark-color SUV or crossover approached a burgundy Cadillac at the light. Someone in the SUV fired multiple shots into the Cadillac and then fled, authorities say.

The Harris County Sheriffs Office investigates a shooting on the Eastex Freeway service road at Lauder Road.

The driver of the Cadillac died at the scene. He has not yet been identified.

There is no description of the person or people in the SUV at this time.

Investigators are still working to determine what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Harris County Sheriff’s Office at (713)221-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (713)222-TIPS.