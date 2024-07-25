Four Harris County law enforcement officials with the Harris County Constable Precinct 4 Office received quite the honor on Thursday.

According to a release, Sergeant Lindley, Corporal Cappi, and Deputies Tuggle and Montiel were honored with the First Responder of the Month Award by Memorial Hermann Hospital for their actions at a scene where a 10-year-old child was struck by several shots of gunfire.

Their actions allowed the ESD 11 crew to administer life-saving measures prior to being life-flighted from the scene.

Officials said the child is expected to fully recover from the injuries she suffered.

Life-flight personnel nominated ESD 11 and the personnel from Constable Mark Herman's Office for their actions.