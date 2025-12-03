Suspect wanted for allegedly robbing, choking his ex-girlfriend: Houston police

The Brief Willie Gabriel is wanted for robbery bodily injury by Houston police after allegedly choking his ex-girlfriend, police say. Gabriel allegedly showed up to the club his ex was at and assaulted her in his vehicle while in the parking lot. Houston police have not located Gabriel, who has an active warrant out for his arrest.



The Houston Police Department is searching for a suspect on the run for the robbery and assault of his ex-girlfriend on Nov. 15 while outside a nightclub in South Central Houston.

Willie Gabriel, 31, is wanted for robbery with bodily injury by Houston police after charges were filed against him on Nov. 19.

Suspect wanted for robbery

The backstory:

On Nov. 15, around 1 a.m. Houston police were called to a nightclub on Live Oak Street about a woman who was assaulted.

The woman reported to police she was celebrating a friend's birthday and had been posting pictures on social media of her at the club along with the location. She says a little while after, her ex-boyfriend showed up and asked to talk with her in private.

According to the woman, she went with the ex outside to his vehicle. When they got inside, he forcibly grabbed her phone out of her hands and started going through it. When she tried to get her phone back, the ex-boyfriend allegedly choked her, leaving bruises.

After a brief struggle, the victim got out of the vehicle and ran back to the club as the suspect ran after her. However, the club employees turned the suspect away.

Officers who were called to the scene took photos of the woman's injuries.

The victim identified the suspect as Willie George Gabrial to investigators. He has not been located, and a warrant is out for his arrest.

What you can do:

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.