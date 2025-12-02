18 units damaged in Greenspoint-area apartment fire; firefighter rescued

The Brief A Houston firefighter had to be rescued from an apartment fire on Plaza Verde Drive after they became trapped. They were not injured. Eighteen units were impacted by the fire and the Red Cross was notified to provide assistance. A third alarm was requested to get more units to help battle the fire.



A Houston firefighter had to be rescued from an apartment fire in the Greenspoint-area causing a mayday call and third-alarm to be sent out.

Apartment fire on Plaza Verde Drive

What we know:

Houston Fire Department Senior Captain Raul Reyes reports units were initially called to a working fire on Plaza Verde Drive around 9 p.m. The fire was contained to one building at the apartment complex.

The commander sent out a second alarm asking for assistance from more units, officials said. At that time, a firefighter had fallen through the floor and became trapped. A mayday call was sent out and a third alarm requested.

According to Reyes, the firefighter was rescued and evaluated at the scene. They were found to not be injured.

The additional units from the third-alarm still came out to the scene at the apartment building because the fire was becoming massive. The winds effected how the firefighters battled the fire and caused them to go on the defensive.

Reyes says hundreds of firefighters are at the scene to help.

No other rescues had to be made as everyone inside had evacuated. There were no injuries or deaths reported, Reyes said.

Eighteen units had been impacted by the fire.

Red Cross was notified and is en route to the location to provide help to residents who need it.

What we don't know:

The number of residents displaced by the fire has not been confirmed.