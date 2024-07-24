A man suspected of shooting a 16-year-old boy in Deer Park during a carjacking was taken into custody after a chase that ended in a crash in Houston, authorities say.

The incident began around 9 p.m. Tuesday in the 8000 block of Spencer Highway in Deer Park.

MORE NEWS: Woman facing fifth DWI charge after totaling 3 patrol units originally given PR bond

According to Houston police, a woman was leaving work when a suspect tried to carjack her. Her 16-year-old son got out of the car to defend her, and the suspect shot him in the chest, police say.

Deer Park police at the scene of a shooting.

He was transported to the hospital by Life Flight. He was last reported to be in critical condition.

Police say the suspect got away in the car, and info about the vehicle was broadcast to law enforcement.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, Samsung TV, and Vizio!

Harris County Precinct 8 constable deputies and Houston police ended up locating the vehicle and a short pursuit began, authorities say.

At some point, the suspect started driving the wrong way on the highway and authorities lost track of the vehicle, officials say.

Authorities were later able to locate the vehicle again on I-610, police say, and another chase began.

MORE NEWS: Several teens shot, killed in Houston-area last week

The pursuit ended up in the 5800 block of Creekbend, where police say the suspect went into the driveway of a house and crashed into two vehicles, pushing one into the garage.

A pursuit ended in a crash in Houston.

The suspect was taken into custody. He was reportedly uninjured.

Police say they will contact the Harris County District Attorney’s Office about charges.