Women recently incarcerated turn their lives around at Houston transitional living facility

The Brief A Houston transitional living facility, south of downtown, is changing the lives of numerous women. These women were recently incarcerated. The facility, Angel House, "is a safe place, a sober facility, and a supportive place where women can start over."



What they're saying:

"Over the last 10 years I've been to prison three times," said Tara Dowell.

"The last time I did 18 months," said Abegail Aguilar. "This time around, I did nine months."

"I got incarcerated this time for four years," said Tiffany Boykin. "I did 21 months on a four."

"Going to prison was like, OK, enough is enough, I can't do this anymore, I can't live like this," said Madison Dunn.

Why you should care:

These women have more in common than stints behind bars. Drugs caused their lawlessness. Angela House in Houston is now changing their lives.

"Angela House is a home for women that are leaving incarceration," said Valencia Lewis, Executive Director at Angela House. "It's a safe place, a sober facility, and a supportive place where women can start over."

Erin Daughtry remembers the moment she knew she had to change.

"I was in the Harris County Jail awaiting going to prison, and my 18-year-old daughter ended up in jail," said Erin. "It changed my heart. I knew I had to do something different, so she didn't keep following me down this path."

"I was homeless, living in the woods strung out, and I got tired of the way my life was when I got incarcerated. My prayer was answered in one of the funniest ways," said Tiffany. "God's got a sense of humor. I was like, please don't let me go back to the woods. OK, you're going to jail."

Artist Margaret O'Brien Nelson shows the women how to express themselves through art.

She applauds the women for their candor and willingness to share their stories.

"How many people do we know that have drinking problems, who have all kinds of issues anger management, whatever it is, but we don't talk about it publicly?" Margaret said. "We need to do more of that."

"When you're trying to get clean or starting to stay out of trouble, just give it one day at a time," said Marissa Bene. "Don't give up five minutes before a miracle."

"It's never to late to change. Don't ever give up on yourself," said Madison. "You can do it. If I can do it, anybody can."

What you can do:

If you have a loved one that's incarcerated and want to learn more, click here.