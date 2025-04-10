The Brief Harris County deputies arrested 28-year-old Tarik Exavier Jammer after he was found with a 15-year-old California runaway. Constable Mark Herman says the 15-year-old was reported as a runaway back in May 2024. The young girl told authorities she came in contact with Jammer online while playing video games.



Harris County authorities have arrested a man found with a 15-year-old girl at a vacant apartment in north Harris County on Thursday.

Houston man found with 15-year-old California runaway

Constable Mark Herman's office state 28-year-old Tarik Exavier Jammer has been booked into Harris County Jail and charged with sexual performance of a child.

Investigators report that on Thursday, deputies received a call about a suspicious person in the 1000 block of Cold Snow Drive. They said a male, now identified as Jammer, and a female were inside a vacant residence.

CRIME: 18-year-old suspect dead after Westridge Street apartment break-in: police

When officials got to the address, the duo tried to run, but were soon detained.

According to Constable Herman, the female was a 15-year-old juvenile who was reported as a runaway from California back in May 2024.

Deputies learned the juvenile met Jammer online while playing video games. She ran away from home to be with Jammer when she was 14 at the time.

Investigators say the two were allegedly in a dating and sexual relationship.

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app

The 15-year-old was taken to a safe facility until she is reunited with her parents, Constable Herman says.

An investigation is ongoing into other possible charges.

What we don't know:

A court date and bond information have not been set for Jammer.