A Houston homeowner shot at multiple suspects, killing one as they attempted to burglarize their home Wednesday evening, according to Houston police.

Westridge Street deadly home invasion

Houston Police Department Detective Henderson reports shots were fired at an apartment complex in the 2500 block of Westridge Street.

Once they arrived at the scene, they found an 18-year-old dead inside a unit with gunshot wounds.

After an initial investigation, police learned three suspects attempted to break into the apartment. One suspect knocked on the door while the two others forced entry through a window.

One suspect pointed a gun at a male tenant, 20, who knocked it out of their hands. The two got into a struggle and the suspect pulled out another gun.

According to police, the male tenant wrestled the gun away from the suspect and shot him, which caused the other two suspects to run from the apartment.

At this time, no charges have been filed against the homeowner. There was a second tenant inside the apartment during the home invasion.

The case will be reviewed by a grand jury, according to the Harris County District Attorney's Office.

What we don't know:

The other possible suspects involved have not been identified.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the two wanted suspects is asked to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.