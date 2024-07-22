Houston crime: 4 teens shot, killed in Houston area in the past week

Last Monday, 15-year-old Aaden Bailey was shot and killed another 15-year-old was shot and survived. On Saturday, the victim was 14-year-old Abraham Choukair.

His relatives tell us they are devastated.

"Guns were made for people to protect themselves, not to go and kill innocent people," said Abraham's cousin, Rola Choukair. "My cousin is an innocent. He never did anything in his life. 14-years-old and he's gone now."

Abraham was found with gunshot wounds in the parking lot of an apartment complex at 8800 Hammerly.

Police say he was in the driver's seat of a parked vehicle.

"He was approached by a female, she was talking to him," Rola said. "My cousin was trying to run away, but I guess he passed away right away, and he crashed through the fence."

The gunman is described as a Hispanic male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue pants, black sandals, and a black and white Nike backpack.

Police say he was last seen running further into the complex, along with the female.

"I think it's pretty tragic. I think it's a devastating thing that impacted our families, and it definitely affected me," said Jacobi Zermeno, who is just one year older than his cousin, Abraham.

Rola says her brother was murdered in 2021.

"I want to move out of the city. I want to maybe go somewhere I could feel safe where I can raise my children, because I couldn't sleep thinking about my cousin in a body bag in the morgue," Rola said.

Anyone with any information should call the Houston Police Department's Homicide Division or Crime Stoppers.