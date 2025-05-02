The Brief A ground stop has been issued at Bush Airport on Friday. If you have a flight, check your flight status below to see if there are any delays.



A ground stop has been ordered at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston due to severe weather moving across the area, according to the FAA.

Check your flight status

What they're saying:

Bush Airport wrote on X, "Weather conditions in the area may delay flights and some luggage. We ask for your patience as we work to run operations safely for everyone. Please monitor the status of your trip with your airline. Thank you and stay dry!"

What you can do:

If you have a flight scheduled for Friday, you can check your flight status using the fly2houston website:

Severe weather threat Friday

Dig deeper:

The National Weather Service has highlighted our entire area with an "enhanced" risk for severe weather - this generally means a very high chance for storms that could produce hail and/or damaging winds.

Along with the severe threat, more than 3" of rain is possible, so localized flooding is also a concern. The timing places the heaviest storms in our area from early afternoon through the evening.