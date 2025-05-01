Houston weather: Strong storms possible north of Houston on Thursday, Storm Alert Day for Friday

The Brief Few Strong Storms North This Evening Fox 26 Storm Alert Day Friday eavy Rain Potential, then Improving this Weekend



Strong storms will be possible on Friday across the Houston area. As a result, a FOX 26 Storm Alert Day has been issued ahead of the impending weather.

Strong to severe storms near Killeen and Austin

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 9 p.m. northwest of Huntsville and Houston that includes College Station, Waco and Austin. Watch out for a few strong storms that could reach Huntsville, Navasota, and Brenham before midnight.

Storm Alert Day on Friday

Image 1 of 2 ▼

The real action could arrive by Friday afternoon and evening with a line of slow-moving heavy storms possible. Friday is a Fox 26 Storm Alert Day to give you a heads up that impactful weather is on the way. Biggest risk will likely be the threat for some flooded streets.

Calmer weather follows a weak cold front

Our skies should gradually clear on Saturday as drier air moves in from the north. By Sunday and Monday mornings, lows are expected to drop into the low 60s, so that will be refreshing. Afternoon temperatures will climb to the middle 80s.

Storms return next week

A rather intense jet stream disturbance will move over Texas around Tuesday through Thursday of next week, so storms look likely again. It's too early to talk about locations or rain amounts, but just keep in mind that other than Sunday and Monday, the weather will stay "unsettled."