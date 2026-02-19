‘He deserves justice’: 21-year-old honored after Humble murder as investigation continues

The Brief It's been more than a month since 21-year-old Adam Pineda was murdered in Humble. Deputies say he was shot and killed in his truck. So far, no arrests have been made. On Thursday, loved ones held a balloon release to honor his memory and call for justice.



It has been more than a month since 21-year-old Adam Pineda was shot and killed along a neighborhood street in Humble.

As the investigation continues, family, friends, and coworkers gathered Thursday afternoon to celebrate his life and call for justice.

Balloon release honors Adam Pineda

Loved ones came together outside Elliott Electric Supply, where Adam worked, for a heartfelt balloon release in his honor. The gathering showed solidarity for his grieving family.

What they're saying:

"As broken as I am, it puts light in my heart," said Adam’s mother, Amber Razo Pineda. "Right now, this means everything to us. It keeps me wanting to push. Just to know how much it means to them, that they’re willing to come and honor and respect Adam and the way they value him, that’s what any mother would want."

Adam’s supervisor, Deman Watson, described him as more than just a coworker.

"He’s family to us," Watson said. "It’s important to show our support to his immediate family, that we’re backing them up. We stand behind you. We want the same justice for Adam. The future was a lot brighter, but it was cut short."

Watson added that the loss deeply impacted the entire workplace.

"This is our home away from home. We spent maybe 50 hours a week together. It’s like losing a brother. It affected all of us."

The Ongoing Investigation

The backstory:

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, Pineda was shot and killed on Jan. 10 while in his truck along Vistadale Avenue in Humble. His family has since created a memorial at the site where the shooting occurred.

More than a month later, no arrests have been made.

At last check, investigators are searching for four to five males who were last seen wearing dark clothing and ski masks.

"Adam deserves justice, he deserves it," his mother said. "I’m not going to stop until he gets that. No one’s been taken into custody yet, with all the technology and cameras around. But I know there’s a gun, and I have to have faith."

How to Help

What you can do:

Authorities urge anyone with information about the case to contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers.