Mother pleading for help after 21-year-old son shot, killed in Humble

The Brief Authorities say 21-year-old Adam Pineda was shot and killed in a Humble neighborhood over the weekend. Multiple gunmen are still on the run. Adam's family is asking for the public's help. Anyone with information is urged to call the Harris County Sheriff’s Office at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.



A grieving mother is asking for the public’s help after her 21-year-old son was shot and killed over the weekend in a Humble neighborhood. Authorities say multiple suspects are still on the run.

What we know:

Several gunmen at large

The shooting happened around 4 p.m. Saturday along Vistadale Drive, where deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office found Adam Pineda shot inside the driver’s seat of his truck.

Investigators say witnesses reported seeing four to five men, last seen wearing dark clothing, with several suspects wearing ski masks. Detectives believe robbery may have been a possible motive. The investigation is ongoing.

Memorial for shooting victim

Family members gathered at the scene and made a memorial where Adam was killed, saying they are desperate for answers.

"We need justice for Adam. Those people need to be held accountable," said Amber Razo Pineda, Adam's mother.

Adam’s uncle, Moises Razo, said they are pushing for justice.

"Even if it was random, to have planned it out and hide yourself behind bushes and ambush somebody, it was premeditated," Razo said.

Adam’s sister, Darling Pineda, says she can’t understand why anyone would want to harm him.

"I just can’t see anyone personally knowing him wanting to take his life. He was honestly such a kind and loving person," she said.

Adam’s mother, Amber Razo Pineda, says she will not rest until those responsible are found. She is asking anyone with information, no matter how small, to come forward.

"You’re all I have. I need you guys right now," she said. "I need people to please bring any information they may have. As little as it can be, anything could help."

Family members say Adam was in the neighborhood hanging out with friends at the time of the shooting, which occurred just minutes away from his mother’s home.

Harris County deputies investigate

As deputies continue to investigate, the family says they are left with unanswered questions and heartbreak.

Anyone with information related to this case is urged to contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.