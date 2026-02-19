Rising oil prices reflect anxiety over U.S., Iran standoff

The Brief Crude oil has climbed more than $4 per barrel this week, fueled by concern about war with Iran. 20% of the 100 million barrels used globally each day passes through the narrow Strait of Hormuz that borders Iran. Analysts predict hostilities could cause oil prices to quickly jump to more than $100 a barrel.



Rising oil prices are reflecting anxiety over the standoff between the U.S. and Iran. Analysts predict hostilities will send prices higher.

US-Iran tension impacting oil prices

Big picture view:

When the United States bombed Iran's nuclear facilities last summer, oil prices jumped about $10 a barrel, then backed off when there was little military response.

If the current standoff leads to hostilities, analysts expect much higher prices.

While Iran faces sanctions that prohibit legal oil exports, 20% of the daily global appetite for a hundred million barrels of oil flows through the 21-mile-wide Strait of Hormuz, bordered by Iran. The country could easily try to choke the waterway.

As the United States builds its naval and air presence in the region, Iran vows to respond to any force.

‘We’re gonna pay for it'

What they're saying:

Analysts expect an immediate price hike that could near double the cost of oil if hostilities break out.

"You'll see $100 oil, if not more than that. I feel like i'm being conservative," says Dallas oil producer Jay Young, of King Operating Group, "I know a lot of other people are saying $150, $200 oil. The world's not going to quit using oil, just because of some factor outside. We're gonna' see a need for that oil and we're gonna' pay for it."