At least one person has died after a crash on the Northwest Freeway, Harris County authorities say.

The Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office says the fatal crash occurred in the eastbound lanes of the US-290 Northwest Freeway near Jones Road.

According to Houston TranStar, three vehicles were involved in the crash. Three lanes are currently shut down.

An investigation is underway, and the public is asked to use an alternate route if possible.