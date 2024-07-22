As meteorologists often say, "grab that umbrella!"

The combination of ample moisture, a bumpy jet stream and low pressure along our coast will lead to several days of heavy rain.

It doesn't look non-stop, but each day will bring a round of storms that could add up to as much as 10" of rain overall through this weekend.

The timing of heavy rain could affect the afternoon commute each day and could also cause rivers and bayous to rise by midweek.

One good side effect will be that high temperatures will be well below normal.