Biden drop out of race: Houston leaders react to Biden's decision, back Harris

In a significant turn of events, President Joe Biden has announced that he will not seek re-election in 2024, opting to endorse Vice President Kamala Harris as his successor. The decision has elicited a range of reactions from key Houston and Harris County officials, who have expressed gratitude and respect for the outgoing president while rallying behind the new Democratic frontrunner.

Congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher's Endorsement

Congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher released a statement highlighting her appreciation for President Biden’s tenure. "President Biden has been an extraordinary president, and his historic accomplishments will deliver meaningful results for Americans for generations to come," Fletcher remarked. She praised Biden’s leadership on critical issues, including the coronavirus pandemic, infrastructure investments, and international diplomacy.

Fletcher expressed her support for Vice President Kamala Harris, noting her collaborative efforts on issues such as reproductive health. "I am honored and proud to join President Biden in endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris for President," Fletcher said. She emphasized her confidence in Harris’s ability to lead and unite the nation moving forward.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez’s Tribute

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez took to social media to express his admiration for Biden’s service. On X, Gonzalez wrote, ".@JoeBiden has served the American people with dignity and honor. His lifetime of service should be recognized and honored." Gonzalez acknowledged Biden’s contributions and his unwavering commitment to the country, highlighting the president’s dignified service during challenging times.

Commissioner Rodney Ellis’s Reflection

Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis also issued a heartfelt statement, reflecting on Biden’s presidency and his decision to step aside. Ellis commended Biden for his resilience and leadership during crises, including the pandemic and economic downturn. "Your love of America has been a steady hand guiding us through the greatest challenge to the Republic in 160 years," Ellis stated.

Ellis praised Biden’s administration for its calm and effective governance during turbulent times. He respected Biden’s decision to withdraw from the race, noting that it was made with the best interests of his family and the nation in mind. Ellis concluded by sending his thoughts and well wishes to the President and his family as they move forward.

Looking Ahead

As President Biden steps aside, the focus now shifts to Vice President Kamala Harris and her campaign for the presidency.