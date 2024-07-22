Houston police were investigating a report of a shooting when they found a woman injured in the parking lot of a school, officials say.

Officers responded to a call in the 7200 block of Carver around 10:30 p.m. Sunday but didn’t immediately find anything.

As they were looking around, police say they found a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of a school just north of Carver.

Houston police investigate a shooting near Carver.

Police say a woman who was shot in the stomach was found in that vehicle. She was reportedly conscious and breathing at the time and was transported to the hospital.

There is no information on what led up to the shooting or a description of the suspect or suspects police are looking for.