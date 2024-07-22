Two people were shot during a pool party early Monday morning in Houston’s Westchase neighborhood.

The shooting was reported shortly before 1 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 10900 block of Meadowglen.

According to police, someone who lives at the complex confronted the people at the pool and told them to keep it down.

Police say the party continued, and at some point, the resident came back out and fired multiple shots into the crowd.

Two males were shot. They were transported to the hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call HPD Major Assaults at (713)308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at (713)222-TIPS.