The Houston Police Department (HPD) is investigating a homicide after a man in his mid-20s was found shot dead in a storage closet in southwest Houston.

Officers arrived on the scene at the Villa De Cancun Apartments located at 9450 Woodfair Drive early Sunday morning and pronounced the victim dead.

Authorities say the man’s body was discovered inside a storage closet linked to an apartment unit.

There are currently no known witnesses or clear motive for the shooting. HPD is actively seeking information from the public to aid in the investigation.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.