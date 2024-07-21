A 62-year-old woman was found dead with stab wounds in her backyard in northwest Houston on Saturday.

Authorities responded to the call at 20800 Sunshine Meadow around 7:00 p.m. and discovered the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

Deputies say a man at the residence identified the victim as his mother.

No information about the suspect has been released. Residents in the area are advised to exercise caution.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

Further details are currently unavailable as the investigation continues.