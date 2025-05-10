Houston: Video shows suspects flee deadly shooting outside nightclub on Westheimer
HOUSTON - Houston Police have released surveillance footage in hopes of finding two suspects in a deadly January shooting.
Westheimer Road shooting: January 2025
What we know:
The shooting was reported on January 19, 2025, at about 2:30 a.m. Police were called to a club at 8811 Westheimer Road near Fondren Road.
According to police, two groups of men got into a fight in the club parking lot, and the fight led to gunfire.
One man, identified as 23-year-old Deon Robinson, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say another man was shot and fled the scene in a vehicle, but he got into a crash further down Westheimer. He was taken to a hospital, and was later charged with Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon and Driving While Intoxicated.
Officials are now looking for two suspects who were seen on camera fleeing the scene and getting into a vehicle.
What we don't know:
The suspects seen on camera have not been identified. Police have only described them as Black males in their 20s.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on this case can call the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600. Tipsters can also report anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).
The Source: Houston Police Department