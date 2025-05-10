Houston: Video shows suspects flee deadly shooting outside nightclub on Westheimer

The Brief The shooting happened on January 19, 2025. Deon Robinson died at the scene. Another person was hospitalized and later charged. Video shows two unknown suspects fleeing the scene in a vehicle. Anyone with information can call HPD (713-308-3600) or Crime Stoppers (713-222-8477).



Houston Police have released surveillance footage in hopes of finding two suspects in a deadly January shooting.

Westheimer Road shooting: January 2025

What we know:

The shooting was reported on January 19, 2025, at about 2:30 a.m. Police were called to a club at 8811 Westheimer Road near Fondren Road.

According to police, two groups of men got into a fight in the club parking lot, and the fight led to gunfire.

One man, identified as 23-year-old Deon Robinson, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say another man was shot and fled the scene in a vehicle, but he got into a crash further down Westheimer. He was taken to a hospital, and was later charged with Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon and Driving While Intoxicated.

Officials are now looking for two suspects who were seen on camera fleeing the scene and getting into a vehicle.

What we don't know:

The suspects seen on camera have not been identified. Police have only described them as Black males in their 20s.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on this case can call the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600. Tipsters can also report anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).